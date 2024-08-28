Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan
8/28/2024 2:21:19 AM
QNA
Doha: Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent cables of condolences yesterday to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan H E Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on the victims of the collapse of a dam in the Red Sea State, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
