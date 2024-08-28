Qatar Foundation's Tariq Bin Ziad School Launches New Preparatory School

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As the new academic year approaches, Tariq Bin Ziad School, part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, is gearing up for a new chapter of excellence and growth through the launch of a new preparatory school.

According to Dr. Maha Al Rumaihi, Principal of Tariq Bin Ziad School, the expansion, supported by the of Education and Higher Education, follows the success of the primary education program over the past five years. A temporary building – located in Al Sadd – with fully equipped facilities will be provided until the new building in Education City is completed.

Dr. Maha Al Rumaihi

“Tariq Bin Ziad School is gearing up for an exciting new phase in the next academic year as we prepare to launch our middle school. This expansion follows the significant success we've achieved in primary education over the past five years. Our aim is to provide a comprehensive and exceptional educational pathway for our students, enhancing the quality of education we offer. We are committed to creating a well-rounded learning environment that aligns with the latest global standards, empowering our students to fulfill their academic and professional aspirations in the future,” said Dr. Al Rumaihi.

In preparation for the expansion, the school is working closely with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to ensure the best educational environment for the students.

“Since our current building is not sufficient to handle the anticipated increase in student numbers, we have secured a temporary facility for the next few years, located just three minutes away from our current primary school in Al Sadd. This will be used until the completion of our permanent building in Education City, and it will have separate sections for boys and girls,” said Dr. Al Rumaihi.

The facility includes 12 classrooms that have undergone comprehensive improvements to ensure they are fully equipped. Additionally, there are a range of sporting facilities, such as basketball courts and football pitches, to promote the importance of physical activity among students, as well as science and computer labs and music and drama spaces.

With the opening of the preparatory school, the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) will be introduced. For the 2024/2025 academic year, the school will start with sixth grade and will add a new grade each year until we reach grade 12.

Students will be divided into separate classrooms for boys and girls, with shared facilities such as gymnasiums, playgrounds, and labs, ensuring that they're scheduled to use these at different times. This arrangement is designed to maximize the use of available resources and provide a comprehensive and integrated educational environment.

Enrollment for the middle school at Tariq Bin Ziad School is open to everyone across Qatar, not just those transitioning from fifth grade or QF students. Currently, 59 students have joined the middle school, but it can accommodate up to 80 students.

Dr. Al Rumaihi will oversee the general management of the school, with a dedicated coordinator and teacher responsible for supervising the educational process.

“We have also launched a recruitment campaign to meet the needs of the new middle school, hiring 14 new staff members, including 12 teachers, a secretary, and a nurse,” she said.

“I understand any expansion and development will come with its own set of challenges, but we are confident that our carefully planned organizational structure and sufficient administrative and teaching staff will help us navigate any difficulties. We aim to maintain continuous communication and coordination between the two schools, which will contribute to creating a cohesive and integrated learning environment,” she added.