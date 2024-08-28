Over 378,000 Students Return To Classes On Sept 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A total of 378,134 students enrolled in and private operating in Qatar will return to their classes on Sunday, September 1, for the academic 2024-25.

The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) said that administrative and academic staff resumed work on August 25, 2024 in preparation for receiving 136,802 students in 303 government schools and kindergartens on Sunday.

This was disclosed during an annual educational meeting organised by MoEHE at its headquarters yesterday.

The ministry said 2,353 buses have been readied to transport students, in addition to 160 vans and buses for transporting students with special needs.

The Private Education Affairs Sector is also ready to receive 241,332 students, including 48,319 Qatari students. As many as 13 new private schools and kindergartens have been licensed to open this year, including four schools as branches of the existing educational facilities.

The number of private schools benefiting from the educational voucher system has reached 134 private schools, including eight new schools that joined the educational voucher system this year, bringing the number of Qatari students benefiting from the educational voucher system to 31,572 Qatari students.

The preparation of government schools for new academic year has been completed.

The preparation includes the maintenance of air conditioning units, security and safety systems, electricity, and equipping school cafeterias according to the requirements of health and nutrition.

The meeting held under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, it was attended by senior officials from the ministry and the Qatar Leadership Center, in addition to educational leaders and administrative and educational cadres in schools on the occasion of the launch of the new academic year.

The meeting aimed to share visions and aspirations with leaders in the field of education and to outline the features of the new academic year in light of the strategic directions and educational and teaching plans of the ministry.

The meeting also seeks to provide the necessary support to educational leaders to achieve the ministry's vision and mission, in addition to inspiring and motivating them, providing a platform to exchange their experiences and celebrate their achievements, and introducing important developments in the education system and reviewing its initiatives, plans and development programmes.

In his opening speech at the meeting, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, said that the start of the school year marks a new chapter. He called on those working in the education sector to make the new academic year a year full of achievements. Al Nuaimi noted that their dedication and sincerity in performing their duties is what places Qatar among the leading countries in the field of education.

He spoke about the ministry's keenness to provide a modern, integrated and stimulating educational environment that guarantees students quality education that keeps pace with the highest international standards. Al Nuaimi noted the efforts made to update curricula, develop school infrastructure, and provide educational resources, considering education as the basis for the nation's renaissance and the advancement of society.

He said the ministry has placed at the top of its priorities the provision of quality training opportunities for educational leaders.