New WCM-Q Medical Students Don White Coats For First Time

Doha: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) new cohort of first-year medical students donned the traditional white coats and stethoscopes of their chosen profession for the first time in a ceremony marking the start of the medical curriculum.

This year's intake of medical students numbers 54 and comprises 17 Qatari nationals. The White Coat Ceremony marked the culmination of a three-day orientation program, during which the students met with faculty and peers, learned about the four-year medical curriculum, and were fitted for their scrubs.

The event featured a keynote speech by WCM-Q Class of 2014 alumnus Dr. Abdulwahed Zainel, now an attending physician in pediatric infectious diseases at Sidra Medicine. The stethoscopes were presented to the students by Dr. Amal Khidir, associate professor of pediatrics; Dr. Ali Sultan, assistant dean for foundational sciences; and Dr. Shireen Suliman, director of medical education at Hamad Medical Corporation. The white coats were presented by Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, who also led the recitation of the Hippocratic Oath. The next time the students will recite the oath will be at their graduation ceremony.

WCM-Q also welcomed 55 new students to its pre-medical curriculum, of whom 20 are Qatari nationals. WCM-Q also inducted 19 high school graduates to its one-year Foundation Program, of whom 17 are Qatari nationals.

In his keynote speech, Dr. Zainel said,“It was an incredible honor to welcome the next generation of medical professionals and a privilege to share my journey and insights with these bright, aspiring doctors as they embark on their medical careers. Witnessing their excitement and dedication reminded me of the importance of compassion, resilience, and continuous learning in our field. Congratulations to all the new students-wear your white coats with pride and always strive to make a positive impact on the lives you touch.”

The pre-medical and foundation students had a separate orientation program, which included a tour of WCM-Q's state-of-the-art campus followed by sessions on time management, academic expectations and integrity, student health and wellness, plus a reading project and opportunities to get to know the faculty and fellow students. There was also a completion ceremony for returning Foundation Program students entering the pre-medical curriculum.

Combined, the two-year pre-medical curriculum and four-year medical curriculum form the WCM-Q integrated Six-Year Medical Program, successful completion of which leads to the Cornell University MD degree.