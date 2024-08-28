Importance Of Moral, Psychological Support For Students Stressed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As the new academic year 2024-25 approaches, enthusiasm is rising in educational circles, as students, parents, and faculty members eagerly await the return to school. The academic year will kick off on Sunday, September 1, 2024, after a major preparation campaign by many students and their parents.

As part of the preparations of students and their parents, many faculty members stressed the importance of adopting new educational methods that are in line and consistent with the modern educational system and that keep pace with developments.

In this context, Head of Pediatrics Department and Director of Pediatric Emergency at Hamad Medical Corporation Dr. Mohammad Al Amri urged parents to follow up periodically and continuously as well as to check on their children's level regularly, and not to follow methods that cause psychological pressure on them, especially high school students. He stressed the need to provide comfort and full support to the students, encourage them, and give them hope for excellence without resorting to threats and intimidation.

In his remarks to QNA, Al Amri indicated that the process of preparing and planning for any work is the first step to success, especially since the education sector is built on specific plans for students.

He urged students to organize their time and distribute it within a well-thought-out plan between reviewing lessons and the rest time they need. - QNA