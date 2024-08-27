South Korean Government Is Struggling With Demographic Problems

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The South Korean government is trying to stop the sharp decline
in the birth rate, but it is difficult for politicians to convince
many people between the ages of 20 and 30 that having children is a
more profitable investment than stylish clothes or expensive
restaurants, Azernews reports.
Asia's fourth largest Economy plans to create a new ministry
that will deal with demographic problems, Reuters writes. The
decision to create the Ministry came after dozens of policy
measures, including subsidies for the abolition of vasectomies,
monetary support for families with newborns, free taxi rides and
longer paid parental leave, failed to stop the decline in the birth
rate.
Young people advocate the principle of You Only Live Once – YOLO
(you live once), not seeking to create a family, much less have
offspring. The orientation of young people towards momentary
pleasures explains why young people do not respond to the
government's policy of subsidizing childbearing.
South Korea continues to break its own record for the lowest
birth rate in the world, which reached a new low last year. By the
end of 2023, the birth rate in the country fell by another 8
percent. In all developed countries, there is a decrease in the
birth rate, but not in such an acute form as in South Korea. It is
expected that in 50 years the number of citizens of working age
will be halved, and the number of people eligible for compulsory
military service will decrease by 58 percent. Almost half of the
population will be over 65 years old.
Sociologists argue that the lifestyle priorities of Koreans aged
20-30, who are called generations Y and Z, are that, on average,
they spend more and save less than the general population or their
peers in other countries, and neither one nor the other contributes
to the creation of a family.
"They are hunting for status. Their spending habits show that
young people are working on their own symbols of success on the
Internet, rather than focusing on unattainable goals – to settle
down and have children," says Jung Jae-hoon, a sociology professor
at Seoul Women's University Ihwa.
Even aggressive interest rate hikes in South Korea over the past
three years have failed to curb youth spending. Young people in
their 20s and 30s spend the most money in department stores and
high-end hotels, and their travel expenses have increased from 33.3
percent to 40.1 percent over the past three years. According to a
Morgan Stanley study last year, the refined tastes of Koreans have
made them the world's largest consumers of luxury brands per capita
and a popular destination for the largest luxury brands.
Of course, financial difficulties are the main reason why South
Koreans do not have children, according to a survey conducted by
the research company PMI Co in May.
In a survey of 17 developed countries conducted by the American
Pew Research Center in 2021 on what makes life meaningful, South
Korea was the only country where the main answer was material
well-being. In other countries, the main answer was family or
health.
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108607543
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.