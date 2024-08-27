Philip Morris International Celebrates 10 Years Of IQOS Smoke-Free Products

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Philip Morris International (PMI), the world's leading tobacco company, is marking the 10th anniversary of the launch of its flagship heated tobacco system, IQOS, with a global celebration event in Tokyo.

The event, known as“IQOS Together X,” will bring together smokers who have chosen to switch to IQOS smoke-free products. Participants from 29 countries, including Egypt, will attend.

PMI launched a social competition on Instagram in Egypt to select six winners to to Tokyo and participate in the event, about the progress of alternative smoking products.

Since its launch in Japan 10 years ago, IQOS has reached over 30.8 million adult consumers globally, with 22.1 million completely switching to IQOS and quitting traditional smoking.

IQOS Together X will not only celebrate those who have switched to better alternatives but also invite others to join the journey to completely quit traditional cigarettes.

The event will highlight the importance of accelerating progress toward a smoke-free future by fostering dialogue to encourage the transition from traditional cigarettes to innovative alternative products.

Innovative alternative products to traditional cigarettes, such as heated tobacco products and others, offer a better alternative to traditional cigarettes, as they eliminate burning,” said a PMI statement.

“Recent studies have proven that burning cigarettes is responsible for smoking-related diseases, as cigarette smoke produces more than 6,000 harmful chemicals. At the same time, alternative products deliver nicotine to users in innovative ways that do not involve burning.”