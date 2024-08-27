Russia Deploys One Missile Carrier With Four Kalibrs To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship carrying Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles has been spotted in the Black Sea.

This was reported in the operational information as of 06:00 on 08/27/2024 by the Ukrainian Navy on , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships,” the statement said.

There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers, the Navy says.

It is also reported that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed:

AFU shoots down 102 Russian missiles and 99 drones

9 vessels to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus;

6 vessels to the Azov Sea, 1 of which was heading from the Bosphorus.

As reported, earlier that night, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft spotted several Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which could be cruise missile carriers, taking off from the Russian Engels airfield.