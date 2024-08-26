Russia Continues To Redeploy Troops From Lower-Priority Frontline Areas To Kursk Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation is likely to continue to redeploy from lower-priority frontline areas in Ukraine to the front in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On August 24, the commanders of several units reported to Russian President on the performance of combat missions in the territory of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine (probably the Kursk region).

Experts note that earlier that day, Putin met with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Sergei Rudsky to discuss Russia's response to the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region .

ISW has observed elements of the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, and 11th VDV Brigade fighting in Kursk Oblast and has observed evidence that the Russian military command recently redeployed elements of the 56th VDV Regiment from the Robotyne area in western Zaporizhia Oblast to Kursk Oblast,” the report says.

At the same time, the Institute's analysts have not seen any reports that units of the 51st Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces are fighting in Kursk region, but assume that Russia has redeployed units of the 810th and 155th Marine Brigades from the front line in the north of Kharkiv region, and probably also redeployed units of the 11th Airborne Forces Brigade from the Chasovyi Yar area.

“The Russian military command is resisting operational pressures to redeploy forces away from its high priority offensive effort to seize Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and will likely continue to draw forces from lower priority offensive operations elsewhere throughout the theater to defend in Kursk Oblast,” ISW analysts said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kremlin has launched a sophisticated information campaign aimed at justifying to its domestic audience why Russia prefers to maintain the initiative in eastern Ukraine rather than immediately withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region.