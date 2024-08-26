Stopping Israeli Aggression On Gaza Is The Priority, FM, Egyptian Counterpart Emphasize

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 26 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, stressed that stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the main priority that all efforts must be united to implement.In a phone call, the two ministers stressed that reaching an immediate ceasefire is the first step towards de-escalating the dangerous situation in the region, which could lead to a regional war.Safadi emphasized Jordan's support for efforts led by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach an exchange deal that guarantees a permanent ceasefire, ensures humanitarian access, and allows for the unrestricted entry of sufficient humanitarian and medical aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip and an end to the humanitarian and health disaster there.The two ministers also discussed the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank and warned of the danger of continued Israeli violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.They stressed the need to respect the existing legal and historical status of the holy sites and that the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif in its entire area of 144 dunums is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and that the Department of Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of the Holy Mosque and regulate access to it.The two ministers condemned in the strongest terms the extremist statements of the Israeli National Security Minister about the establishment of a Jewish synagogue in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif as a violation of international law and unacceptable incitement that requires a clear international position to condemn and confront it.They expressed their countries' absolute rejection of these extremist policies that seek to change the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites through the policy of imposing a fait accompli.They also affirmed Jordan's and Egypt's support for Lebanon, its security, stability and sovereignty, and stressed the need to abide by Security Council Resolution 1701.The two ministers urged the international community and its institutions, especially the Security Council, to act to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and implement the two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.