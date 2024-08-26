MIE-SPPU Institute Qatar Campus Begins New Semester

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education, the first and only Indian university in Qatar, has officially kicked off a new academic semester, a statement said Monday.

As an overseas extension of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the institution offers a diverse range of undergraduate programmes, including BCom, BBA, BSc, and BA, alongside an Executive MBA tailored for working professionals.

The Freshman Orientation Programme will begin on September 10, designed to help first-year students acclimate to university life, understand academic expectations, and become familiar with the resources and opportunities available to them on campus.

“Our goal is to provide a nurturing environment that promotes both academic success and personal growth,” MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education president Yasir Nainar said.“The Freshman Orientation is an essential part of this process, ensuring that our students feel supported and ready to make the most of their educational journey.”

“Our orientation programme is a wonderful opportunity for new students to connect with their peers, meet faculty members, and get a sense of the vibrant campus life at the MIE-SPPU,” said MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education director Dr B B Nath.“We are committed to helping our students succeed in all aspects of their university experience, from academics to extracurricular activities.”

The MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education upholds the high standards of its parent institution, offering a world-class education to students in Qatar, the statement added.

MENAFN26082024000067011011ID1108603632