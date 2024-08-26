Crown Prince Attends National Football Team's Training

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 26 (Petra) -- HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attended the national team's training on Monday. The team will play a friendly match against North Korea on Tuesday evening at Petra Stadium, as part of its preparations for the third and final round of the 2026 qualifiers.The team trained on Monday evening at the match venue, led by coach Jamal Salami, and included players from the first list provided by the technical staff, with the exception of several players from abroad.The match between the two teams will be played again on Thursday, August 29, at the Amman International Stadium, where the two matches will be held behind closed doors, according to the technical staff of the two teams, which means that the matches will not be televised, in addition to closing the stands in front of the public.The national team will play its first match in the third and decisive round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait on Thursday, September 5, at the Amman International Stadium, before facing its Palestinian counterpart on Tuesday, September 10, in Malaysia.The national team finished second in its group for the third and decisive round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, along with South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, and Kuwait.According to the qualification system, the teams were divided into three groups, each group includes 6 teams, and the first two teams in each group qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the third and fourth-place teams from each group play in the fourth round of the qualifiers.