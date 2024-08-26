Jordanian Hospital Gaza 79 Receives Over 6,000 Patients In A Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 26 (Petra) -- Staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza (Gaza/79) performed surgery on Sunday to fix a hip fracture for one of its patients as part of its efforts to provide medical, therapeutic, and humanitarian to the Gaza Strip's people."The operation was performed by a specialized medical team of orthopedic and joint surgeons and anesthesiologists from the staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/79," the hospital commander said, adding that the hospital dealt with 6127 different cases during the current month, including more than 80 major and minor operations, in addition to dealing with many war injuries.The orthopedic surgeon explained that the patient suffered from an unhealed fracture in the right femur 6 months ago and suffered from severe stiffness in the knee joint of the same limb, which led to his inability to move and walk. A complex surgery consisting of the installation of a metal plate in addition to an operation to restore the movement of the joint (MUA) was performed at the Jordanian Field Hospital.The patient's family expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah, praising the humanitarian efforts of the Jordanian Field Hospital staff, represented by the Jordan Armed Forces, in alleviating the effects of the war against the civilian population in Gaza.The number of visitors to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the events on October 7 last year has reached 54,970, bringing the total number of visitors since the start of its missions in 2009 to about 3.5 million.