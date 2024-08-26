UDST Witnessing Rise In Enrolment Due To Market Relevance: President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has rounded off arrangements for the new academic year, with more than 7,500 male and female students enrolled for the 2024-25 academic year.

Among these are 1,500 freshmen who will start their studies in five colleges offering over 70 programmes in business, computing and information technology, engineering and technology, sciences, and general education.

In remarks to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), UDST president Dr Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi (pictured) attributed the increase in enrolment to the university's keenness in applied research in partnerships with multiple prestigious local and international entities.

He added that Qatari students, who make up to 20% of the total number of students, focused on the programmes of the colleges of business and computing and information technology, including the Data and Cybersecurity and Human Resources Management programmes.

The programmes offered by the UDST, especially over the past two years, are in demand in the Qatar and global labour market, and align with the university's philosophy that focuses on the applied academic aspect leveraging on effective infrastructure, including laboratories and other related facilities, he added.

Dr Al-Naemi hailed the international accreditations obtained by some programmes, which are usually offered after consultations with employers on the labour market needs.

He said that the university will offer new programmes in the academic year 2024-25, which have been designed to meet the professional and technological needs of today and contribute to local and global economic growth.

Dr Al-Naemi listed the new programmes:



The College of Business will offer a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship

The College of Computing and Information Technology will offer a Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production (Arabic-English track) and a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity

The College of Engineering and Technology will offer a Master of Science in Process Safety The College of Health Sciences will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with three tracks: the first for high school graduates, the second for registered nurses who wish to continue their studies after a diploma, and the third for those who wish to continue their studies after a practical nursing diploma.

The UDST president stressed the university's commitment to targeted applied research and its active partnerships with prominent local and international entities in the field.He praised the UDST's collaboration with the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in conducting research with various organisations, ministries, and companies, something that provides students with future job opportunities.In a related context, Dr Al-Naemi said that the UDST has five research teams that are participating this summer in joint research projects with global universities, such as the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto in Canada, as well as universities in Singapore and Indonesia.He said that this did not only positively impacts the students' research and professional skills, but raised the quality of education at the university, which is crucial for the job market.The UDST president said that research teams from universities in Singapore and elsewhere will similarly visit the university later this year to conduct joint research projects with UDST students.Responding to a question about the types of certificates the university offers, he noted that the university offers more than 70 programmes, most of which align with professional certificates required in the job market that students can obtain alongside their university degrees.The official said that such certificates are offered not only by the college of information technology but also by the colleges of business, engineering, and health sciences.Dr Al-Naemi said that all programmes are designed to achieve human, social, and economic development goals at both national and international levels.Additionally, he stated, the university is preparing to organise and host a number of conferences and events in the coming months.