Five More Palestinians Killed By Zionist Bombing In Northern West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Aug 27 (NNN-WAFA) – Five more Palestinians were killed yesterday, in a Zionist bombing of the Nur Shams camp, near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry.

The reported that, the bodies were brought to Tulkarm Hospital, following the attack. The regime's military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, confirmed that an Israeli aircraft, 'allegedly' targeted“an operations room” in the Nur Shams area.

As tensions persist in the Gaza Strip, violence between the Zionist and Palestinians in the West has intensified.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that, the Zionist airstrikes in the West Bank had resulted in an average of one Palestinian death per day in Aug.

Since the onset of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Oct 7, at least 128 Palestinians, including 26 children, were killed in airstrikes in the West Bank, according to the UN.– NNN-WAFA

