Five More Palestinians Killed By Zionist Bombing In Northern West Bank

Five More Palestinians Killed By Bombing In Northern West Bank
8/26/2024
RAMALLAH, Aug 27 (NNN-WAFA) – Five more Palestinians were killed yesterday, in a Zionist bombing of the Nur Shams camp, near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian health Ministry.
The Ministry reported that, the bodies were brought to Tulkarm government Hospital, following the attack. The regime's military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, confirmed that an Israeli aircraft, 'allegedly' targeted“an operations room” in the Nur Shams area.
As tensions persist in the Gaza Strip, violence between the Zionist army and Palestinians in the West bank has intensified.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that, the Zionist airstrikes in the West Bank had resulted in an average of one Palestinian death per day in Aug.
Since the onset of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Oct 7, at least 128 Palestinians, including 26 children, were killed in airstrikes in the West Bank, according to the UN.– NNN-WAFA
