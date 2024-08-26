QYH To Hold 'Trading' Workshop Wednesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Youth Hostels (QYH) announced the opening of registration for the sixth of the“Ma'rifa” (Arabic for knowledge) programme titled“Trading” presented by the Qatar represented by Maryam al-Sulaiti, Fahad al-Suwaidi and Samer Abu Zaghleh from the Marketing and Communications Department team at the Exchange.

The workshop, which will be held Wednesday, includes an explanatory presentation on trading in the stock exchange and a practical and semi-real experience of trading in the Qatar Stock Exchange using the trading simulation programme.

The workshop is part of the 2024 summer hostel programmes, and includes a variety of activities, as the summer programmes aim to provide participants with different life skills, in addition to discovering their distinguished talents. It also contributes to identifying landmarks and archaeological tourist sites.

The summer programmes include four youth initiatives and three innovative and purposeful camps for children: the Ma'rifa programme, the training programme in tourist guidance, the“Your Game is My Idea” programme, the applied training programme for volunteers, and the“Aware Youth, Better Future” camp in two versions for boys and one version for girls, and it will continue until September 7.

MENAFN26082024000067011011ID1108603636