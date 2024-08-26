Gaza Truce Talks Continue To Iron Out Details: US

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Negotiations in Cairo to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal are still pressing ahead, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said, adding that the discussions will continue on the working-group level for the next few days to iron out specific issues.

Speaking to reporters in a virtual briefing, Kirby pushed back on suggestions that the talks have broken down, and said, on the contrary, that they were 'constructive'.

“The talks actually progressed to a point where they felt like the next logical step was to have working groups at lower levels to sit down to hammer out these finer details,” Kirby said.

Brett McGurk, US President Joe Biden's top Middle East aide at the White House who has been participating in the talks, will soon leave Cairo after staying an extra day to start the working-group talks, Kirby said.

One of the issues to be tackled by the working groups will be the exchange of hostages Hamas is holding and Palestinian prisoners that Israel is holding, Kirby said.

He said the details to be settled included how many hostages may be exchanged, their identities, and the pace of their potential release.

The latest round of negotiations came under the threat of a regional escalation. Over the weekend, Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel as Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack.

But Kirby said the cross-border warfare over the weekend has not had an impact on the talks.

Key sticking points in ongoing talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar include an Israeli presence in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14.5km-long stretch of land along Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

