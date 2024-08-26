(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Based on

SoftwareReviews data, the 2024 IT Service Management Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group showcases the leading tools that are equipping organizations with advanced decision-making capabilities to adeptly navigate today's shifting landscape.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its

IT Service Management – Enterprise Emotional Footprint Report , naming the three top IT enterprise-level Service Management Champions for 2024. The report findings are based on data from SoftwareReviews, the global research and advisory firm's platform for insights on the software provider landscape.

New Emotional Footprint Report From Info-Tech Research Group Names the Top IT Service Management Providers for Boosting Cost Efficiency and Risk Management in 2024 (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

In the rapidly evolving IT landscape, lacking the right IT Service Management (ITSM) software can result in a range of issues, including delays, unresolved issues, and inefficient handling of service requests. These issues can hurt productivity, damage customer satisfaction, increase costs, and raise the risk of data and security breaches.

Adopting ITSM software can transform these challenges into opportunities. These tools provide valuable analytics and reporting features that support smarter decision-making, bolster security, and ensure compliance with industry standards. Ultimately, integrating ITSM is a strategic move that leads to cost savings, improved service quality, and a stronger position in the competitive tech market.

Survey data from 776 end-user reviews on

SoftwareReviews was used to identify the top ITSM software providers. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline service management strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2024 IT Service Management Software Champions in the Enterprise market are as follows:



ServiceNow ITSM , 83 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

TeamDynamix ITSM , 90 NEF, ranked high for being trustworthy. Ivanti Neurons for ITSM , 86 NEF, ranked high for enables productivity.



ITSM streamlines processes, speeding up service delivery, incident resolution, and problem management, which not only enhances internal workflows but also improves the end-user experience.

Analyst Insight:

"Modernizing ITSM software is a long overdue game-changer for organizations. We're seeing increased focus on the customer experience, and rightfully so,"

says

Sandi Condrad, principal advisory director , Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "We need to see a focus on eliminating incidents, not just fixing them faster. It's about improved communications and access to services. It's about strategically enhancing the way service is done in the entire organization and improving surrounding processes to also benefit from improved visibility, improved processes, and reduced workloads. IT is the enabler to the business and needs to help the organization succeed."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.



For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .



Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference



Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 , taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. Exhibitors and media are invited to be a part of LIVE 2024. The conference offers a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. Journalists, podcasters, and influencers will have access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and interviews with industry experts and speakers. For more information about exhibiting at Info-Tech LIVE 2024, please visit Info-Tech's events page . For media looking to apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and other exclusive content, please contact [email protected] .



About Info-Tech Research Group



Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.



To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews

for software buying insights.



Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .



For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn and X .



About SoftwareReviews



SoftwareReviews

is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.



For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.



SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group