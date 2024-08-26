Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza 3 Offers Equipment Wo Palestinian Health Authorities
8/26/2024 11:02:34 PM
Amman, August 26 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza 3 Monday provided medical aid to the Palestinian Ministry
of Health, according to a statement.
The field hospital commander said: "In the implementation of the directives of his majesty
King Abdullah II on the necessity of standing by the people and brothers in the Gaza Strip, and with direct follow-up from the General Command of the Jordanian armed forces
- the Arab Army, the field hospital provided medical assistance to the Palestinian Ministry of health
to replenish its affiliated hospitals suffering from a severe shortage of medical and therapeutic supplies."
The field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has provided medical and therapeutic services to about 171,000 patients since November 20, 2023.
Palestinian ministry representatives expressed thanks and appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the steadfast and supportive Jordanian position towards them in providing medical and therapeutic services to Palestinians in Gaza.
