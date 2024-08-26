Kuwait's Swimming Team Win Six New Medals At Arab Aquatics Contest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national swimming team secured six medals on Monday which marks the second day of the Arab Aquatics competition in Cairo, raising Kuwait's medal count to 14.

Mohammad Zubaid's exceptional performance saw him claiming his third medal of the in the 50 meters freestyle contest's 15-16 age group, setting a new Arab record of 26.60 seconds, said delegation chief Faisal Abualhassan.

Kuwait's other representatives, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Saud Al-Enzi, and Abdullah Sultan all contributed to decorating Kuwait's flag by earning bronze medals, Abualhassan added.

In the relay events, Kuwait continued to shine, winning a silver medal in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay for the 13-14 age group with the swimmers Hassan Zaid, Humoud Al-Humoud, Meshary Al-Haqan, and Abdullah Sultan clocking a time of 3:50.73 minutes.

The competition, which features separate categories for boys and girls across the 13-18 age group, pits athletes from 17 Arab countries against each other, and is set to continue until Wednesday. (Pickup previous)

