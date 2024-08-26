Football: Four Things We Learned In Spain's Matchday 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Aug 26 (IANS) The second round of games in La saw Kylian Mbappe make his home debut for and impressed everyone, while Robert Lewandowski was decisive for as the Catalan club secured their second successive win. Atletico Madrid was also impressed against Girona. All these top contenders won their respective matches in this Matchday 2.

Here are some things we learned this weekend in Spain:

1. Endrick becomes winner on Mbappe's debut

All the focus was on Mbappe's home debut for Real Madrid in their Sunday win at home to Valladolid, but in the end, it was Endrick who claimed the headlines as the 18-year-old celebrated his debut with his side's third goal of the game, deep into injury time, reports Xinhua.

In truth, Real Madrid again looked unbalanced in midfield and struggled to break down a well-drilled rival who have just returned from the second division for much of the game. Mbappe missed a hat-trick of chances, and it wasn't until Brahim Diaz scored their second goal in the 88th minute - after Mbappe had been replaced, that the home fans could finally relax.

2. Lewandowski vital as Barca win

Lewandowski scored the decisive goal 15 minutes from time as FC Barcelona won 2-1 at home to an Athletic Club Bilbao side that still looks short of the sharpness that made them so tough to play against last season. Lewandowski hit the post twice and was denied by an impressive save by Athletico's third goalkeeper, Alex Padilla, before scoring from a loose ball.

Barca were again unable to include Dani Olmo in their squad due to financial fair play issues and although the departures of Clement Lenglet, Mika Faye and Ilkay Gundogan should allow him to be included this week, it's at the expense of leaving Barca's squad looking very thin.

If Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri or Inigo Martinez get injured in the coming weeks, Barca could be in trouble (and Pedri and Martinez's recent injury history doesn't exactly invite optimism).

3. Atletico impress against Girona

Atletico Madrid looked to have strengthened better than anyone this season and the feeling they could push Real Madrid closer than anyone this season, was strengthened with their 3-0 win at home to Girona. Antoine Griezmann scored a pinpoint free kick; Julian Alvarez ran his socks off (something Joan Felix failed to do in his time at the club) and Robin le Normand made the defense stronger. Conor Gallagher also played for half an hour and gave the sort of energetic display that Diego Simeone likes to see in a well-balanced team display.

4. Celta get a surprise package

Celta Vigo struggled for all last season and only managed to avoid relegation on a nervy last day of the campaign after Claudio Giraldez replaced Rafael Benitez as coach.

Giraldez has worked wonders at Celta, with seven wins and two draws from his 12 games in charge. The players are clearly happier with his attacking football, led by veteran striker Iago Aspas and supported by others such as Oscar Mingueza and the impressive Williot Swedberg. There's a long way to go, but after seasons of struggle, there is optimism again in Vigo.