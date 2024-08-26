Denesdiash - Best Beach Of Lake Balaton
Dias Beach in the Denesdias area, located on the northern shore
of Lake Balaton in Hungary, has been awarded the title of the best
beach of 2024 in Balaton. In addition, 28 more beaches around the
lake can be awarded the five-star Blue Wave flag,
This year, 46 beach operators took part in the competition, some
of which have open beaches and campgrounds.
Receiving the Blue Wave flag is both a prestigious recognition
and a guideline for future directions of tourism development in
Hungary.
The beaches nominated for this year's award have once again
received a rating from one to five stars, reflecting the quality
and variety of services provided.
Of the beaches presented, 28 received a five-star rating, 14
received a four-star rating and 4 received a three-star rating.
The rating is based on the following criteria: parking
conditions, condition and cleanliness of the territory, the level
of accessibility of beaches, the state of the environment
(landscaping, lawn), the quality of playgrounds, the quality of
sports facilities, facilities for children (for example, the
availability of changing tables or family changing rooms), as well
as a variety of beach food and the availability of local
products.
A number of special awards were also presented. The most recent
of these is the Smart Destination Award, dedicated to the digital
accessibility of beaches.
Three establishments received the "Smart Destination"
certificate, and the Wonyaarhvashhead beach in Lido received a
special award.
Digital accessibility of beaches will become a new criterion of
the rating system next year.
In recent years, the number of beaches awarded the five-star Blue
Wave flag has increased not only due to the support for the
development of beaches, but also due to the fact that operators
listen to the recommendations of a professional jury.
