(MENAFN) Recent allegations have surfaced suggesting that Ukraine may be using its embassy in Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) to support Tuareg operating in the Sahel region. According to an unnamed source cited by RT, the Ukrainian embassy in Abidjan has allegedly been involved in aiding these insurgents, sparking controversy and tensions.



The controversy began in early August, following an ambush in northern Mali that resulted in the deaths of numerous Malian and Russian military contractors. Initially, some Ukrainian officials hinted that the attack by Tuareg rebels might have been facilitated by information from the Ukrainian military intelligence service, HUR. They even warned of potential further attacks. However, Ukraine later retracted these claims, denying any connection to the militants.



According to a report by Malian newspaper Bamada, there are ongoing rumors about a possible investigation by Ivory Coast authorities into the activities of the Ukrainian embassy. The report alleges that the embassy might be implicated in coordinating insurgent training and facilitating the shipment of drone components. The source who spoke to RT on Saturday supported these claims, suggesting that Tuareg rebels had visited Ivory Coast prior to their training in Ukraine. The rebels were reportedly involved in meetings with HUR officers to plan their training and operations.



Furthermore, the source indicated that the Ukrainian embassy’s diplomatic mail may have been used to transport drone parts to Ivory Coast, where the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were allegedly assembled. There are also suspicions that the embassy could be involved in recruitment efforts for the militants.



These allegations have intensified scrutiny of Ukraine’s diplomatic and military activities in Africa, as tensions continue to rise over the involvement of international actors in regional conflicts.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600833