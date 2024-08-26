عربي


53Rd Session Of Pacific Islands Forum Kicks Off


8/26/2024 3:15:09 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leaders of 18 states and territories in Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand, gathered today in the Kingdom of Tonga for the 53rd meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Azernews reports, citing abc that this year the meeting is chaired by the Prime Minister of Tonga, Savaleni Siaosi.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also participating in the event. In his opening speech, he thanked the participants for their efforts in protecting and protecting marine areas, as well as fighting global climate change.

The participants of the Pacific Islands Forum adhere to the adopted strategy to achieve the common prosperity of all the peoples of the "Blue Pacific Continent" by 2050.

It should be noted that this forum was created for economic and political cooperation between the countries and territories of Oceania. Members of the organization are Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, associate member – Tokelau.

