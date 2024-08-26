Attitudes Towards Camels In Australia Are Changing Due To Global Warming
By Alimat Aliyeva
Global warming has caused a change in attitudes towards camels
in Australia, Azernews reports.
Camels spread very quickly here, which were brought to the
mainland by British colonists 150 years ago as a means of
transport. Favorable conditions and the absence of predators led to
the fact that these creatures quickly multiplied and turned into
pests. There are currently more than 1 million camels in Australia.
Their number could double in 10 years.
The government periodically regulates the number of wild camels.
However, recently the attitude towards "ships of the desert" has
been changing.
Some businessmen want to make money from these animals. Several
entrepreneurs have already made significant profits by organizing
tourist trips on camels. Some entrepreneurs have started to fatten
wild animals on special farms to use their milk and meat.
According to businessman Ryan McMillan, camels are not pests,
but they are less effective: "These animals are perfectly adapted
to global warming. They live comfortably in the Australian deserts,
where no living thing can live."
Currently, Australian farmers want to make a profit by selling
camel meat and milk to the Middle East region. One manufacturer has
already started working in this direction. Camels have already
turned from a destroyer to a benefactor in the eyes of
Australians.
