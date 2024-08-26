Attitudes Towards Camels In Australia Are Changing Due To Global Warming

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Global warming has caused a change in attitudes towards camels in Australia, Azernews reports.

Camels spread very quickly here, which were brought to the mainland by British colonists 150 years ago as a means of transport. Favorable conditions and the absence of predators led to the fact that these creatures quickly multiplied and turned into pests. There are currently more than 1 million camels in Australia. Their number could double in 10 years.

The periodically regulates the number of wild camels. However, recently the attitude towards "ships of the desert" has been changing.

Some businessmen want to make money from these animals. Several entrepreneurs have already made significant profits by organizing tourist trips on camels. Some entrepreneurs have started to fatten wild animals on special farms to use their milk and meat.

According to businessman Ryan McMillan, camels are not pests, but they are less effective: "These animals are perfectly adapted to global warming. They live comfortably in the Australian deserts, where no living thing can live."

Currently, Australian farmers want to make a profit by selling camel meat and milk to the Middle East region. One manufacturer has already started working in this direction. Camels have already turned from a destroyer to a benefactor in the eyes of Australians.