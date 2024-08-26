Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organise Events Dedicated To Children In Azerbaijan's Ganja & Shaki

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As reported by Azernews , Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organised events and entertainments for children of martyrs and orphans receiving special care at the social service institutions.

As part of the events, a party and entertainment for children in need of special care at the Children's House No. 4 social service institution in Ganja were organised by the Foundation. At the celebration, various entertainment and show programs were presented with the participation of DJs, and animators.

Besides that, interesting contests, sports, and games were held.

Further to the events by the Foundation, on August 26, children in Azerbaijan's Shaki were also given smiles.

At the party organized by the Foundation at the Orphanage No. 6 social service institution in Sheki, minors and teenagers demonstrated their skills and abilities through various games and competitions and spent a memorable day with summer music. Organized games - "Treasure hunt", "Balloon relay", "Magician" show, and others contributed to the effective organization of children's recreation and development.