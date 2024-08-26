Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organise Events Dedicated To Children In Azerbaijan's Ganja & Shaki
8/26/2024 3:15:09 PM
As reported by Azernews , Heydar Aliyev
Foundation has organised events and entertainments for children of
martyrs and orphans receiving special care at the social service
institutions.
As part of the events, a party and entertainment for children in
need of special care at the Children's House No. 4 social service
institution in Ganja were organised by the Foundation. At the
celebration, various entertainment and show programs were presented
with the participation of DJs, and animators.
Besides that, interesting contests, sports, and games were
held.
Further to the events by the Foundation, on August 26, children
in Azerbaijan's Shaki were also given smiles.
At the party organized by the Foundation at the Orphanage No. 6
social service institution in Sheki, minors and teenagers
demonstrated their skills and abilities through various games and
competitions and spent a memorable day with summer music. Organized
games - "Treasure hunt", "Balloon relay", "Magician" show, and
others contributed to the effective organization of children's
recreation and development.
