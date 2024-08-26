SKIMS Hosts Directors Conclave, All Former Directors Vouch For Its Transformation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- SKIMS today hosted a historical event entitled Directors Conclave with a round table discussion to deliberate“SKIMS Legacy and Way Forward”.

This is the first such event where all former directors have been brought together to share their first hand experiences and their journey at SKIMS in leading this Institution of Excellence. These administrators were requested to brainstorm that how SKIMS can regain its glory and compete in the international arena through transformation in care, research and academics not only in the country but at the global level.



The programme started with a warm welcome to the dignitaries by Prof. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, Director & Ex-Officio Secretary to Government. Dr. Muzaffar Maqsood Wani, Professor Nephrology and Secretary Faculty Forum SKIMS while welcoming the guests convened the felicitations of the guests and lauded the efforts of these stalwarts for making to the event.

Director SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary to Government expressed deep sense of gratitude to all the stalwarts of SKIMS including the founding Director Dr. A.K Nagpal. He said these builders of SKIMS legacy deserve a great applaud and admiration. In his introductory remarks, Dr. Ganie said that these doyens envisioned SKIMS as institution of excellence and contributed immensely to the growth of this Institution despite several challenges. The rich experiences of these stalwarts will act as a guiding light to me to run this Institution, he added. He recalled the contribution of each director one by one and said they had a pivotal role in making SKIMS as one of the leading healthcare Institution not only in the country but also on global map.

Dr. Fazl Q Parray introduced all the Directors to the audience and apprised them of their contributions.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Nagpal, the founder director of SKIMS, recollected all his memories and initiatives he had undertaken during the initial years of development of SKIMS. In his speech, he underscored the importance autonomous growth of SKIMS like AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, SGPGI Lucknow and international institutions of similar stature. He said, SKIMS flourished and grew unhindered owing to the“Automisation Model of Public Hospital” as has been proven successful and replicated across the globe like Harvard University, Mayo Clinic, Oxford University etc. Dr. A.K Nagpal who is the Chairman of Advisory Committee of J&K Health Services lauded the efforts of Atal Duloo Chief Secretary of J&K and Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary H&ME, J&K for envisioning a new era in J&K's Health sector. He expressed hope that this model give SKIMS a mentoring role in the health care hierarchical structure of J&K.

Dr. M. S Khuroo, former Dean & Director SKIMS in his address said that SKIMS is not an ordinary hospital or a merely healthcare set up, but an Institution with umbrella objectives of research and academics also. It is an institution which has set up an example in medicine across the globe. He highlighted the world-class research milestones generated from this land and the Institution. He highlighted about his document written about“SKIMS THE WAY FORWARD” in his address.

He said Director SKIMS should use his full authority to safeguard the interests of this institution and said Dr. Ganie has all the potential & ability to lead this institution and bring back its glory through his dedication and determination. Dr. Khuroo advised SKIMS administration to recruit the best faculty & procure best equipments to deliver world class patient care services. He also stressed that Cutting-edge research should be the core and main focus of the institution besides par excellent teaching and training.

Prof. Mehrajuddin, a noted anesthesiologist and longest serving Director lamented on how SKIMS was envisioned and later evolved as a dream institution in the country with significant contribution in healthcare. He said SKIMS has been through challenges in the past also but has always been upfront to face these challenges with determination.

He recollected his efforts to sail the Institution through the tumultuous period of his directorship.

Prof. Abdul Hameed Zargar, a noted Endocrinologist and former Director while reliazing the immense deficiency in Staff and galloping rise of patient load, said that Director SKIMS should fast track the procurements and staff recruitments and utilize all the available budget. He recollected his initiatives he has made during his tenure.

Prof. Showkat Ali Zargar, a noted Gastroenterologist and with a revered track records as director emphasized that SKIMS be made as Medical University as was envisioned originally. He stressed that Dr. Ganie should expand the University and take SKIMS to a level for mentoring various Medical Colleges in J&K besides helping in training manpower, capacity building and strengthening pheriphial healthcare in J&K.

Dr. A. G Ahangar, a well known Cardio-thoracic Surgeon and former two times director and having a distinction of leading SKIMS during the COVID-19 epidemic, reiterated that administrative/ academic/ financial autonomy is critical to SKIMS. He advised SKIMS administration to strive hard to regain the past glory and envision a new journey to compete with international institution of eminence.

Dr. Omar Javid Shah, a well known clinician known for his innovative surgical technique“Omar's Technique” while sharing his experience as administrator said that SKIMS has strong foundation and Faculty and staff work tirelessly for global standard patientcare, teaching and research. He emphasized that the skill & expertise of our manpower should be utilized to the last person in the UT.

Dr. Parvaiz Koul, had expressed his good wishes to the programme and had to leave before the round table discussion in view of some exigency.

After detailed deliberations and discussion all the directors expressed their gratitude to the Dr. Ashraf Ganie for hosting this event and bringing all of the medical luminaries together to discuss concerns. They assured him of constant guidance, support and inputs in various issues at hand, from time to time. They proposed to build a roadmap for the Institution for various objectives for which it was envisioned.

Prof. Ganie assured the experts and the SKIMS fraternity that he will try his best to take the Institution to the next level in clinical research and academics besides the world class patient care. He assured that all the timelines will be met as per the requirements. He informed that he has taken initiatives towards recruitment and procurements and is in constant touch with Government and expressed that he is getting full cooperation from that side. He also said that SKIMS alumni will be invited frequently for various academic activities in the Institution, besides introducing awards, orations and emeritus professors at SKIMS.

After the round table discussion on“SKIMS Legacy And Way Forward” the former directors addressed the gathering in SKIMS Auditorium. The event organized by Prof. Ashraf Bhat, HOD Nephrology, Dr. Mushtaq Dangroo, Department of Rheumatology and Dr. G.H Yatoo, HOD Hospital Administration, was attended by SKIMS faculty, staff and all residents, students and all employees of the SKIMS.



The event concluded with vote of thanks presented by Dean Medical Faculty, Prof. Shariq Masoodi, a noted Endocrinologist, who appreciated the valuable presence of all former directors and said their inputs, suggestions based on their experiences will be of immense value to shape the new administrative/ academic policies at SKIMS. He thanked all the participants for their participation and making the event successful.