Latin Amerian Agency Of The Year Finalists Announced

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MEXICO CITY – Burson, Edelman, LLYC, LatAm Intersect, and Porter Novelli have been named finalists for the 2024 Latin American Regional Consultancy of the Year award, one of four consultancy awards that will be announced at our Latin American SABRE Awards ceremony in Sai Paulo next month.



The Latin American Consultancy of the Year awards will again recognize the region's best firms across geographic categories. In all, 17 firms-from giant multinationals to small local specialists-are nominated across the four categories. Almost all of those firms-14

out of 17-are independents, and most are headquartered in Latin America.



The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process that PRovoke Media conducts at no cost to the agencies involved. The in-depth analysis reveals that the region's firms are demonstrating continued progress on all fronts, including a renewed emphasis on workplace cultures and mental health support across the region, and a evolution of digital and other creative capabilities.



Analysis of all Finalists (and Winners from 24 September) can be accessed via the

navigation menu below:



Regional Agency of the Year

Burson

Edelman

LLYC

LatAm Intersect

Porter Novelli



Brazil Agency of the Year

Approach Comunicação



Grupo FSB

RPMA Comunicação

Sherlock Communications

Vianews



Mexico

Agency of the Year

Addvox

Another Company

Weber Shandwick

Zimat Consultores



LatAm ( Other Markets ) Agency of the Year

CCK

Pizzolante

MGC



Consultancy of the Year winners are announced and honoured at the 2024 Latin America SABRE Awards event ,

taking place on 24 September in Sao Paulo in partnership with Brazilian trade association ABRACOM.

MENAFN26082024000219011063ID1108602648