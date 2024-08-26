Latin Amerian Agency Of The Year Finalists Announced
MEXICO CITY – Burson, Edelman, LLYC, LatAm Intersect, and Porter Novelli have been named finalists for the 2024 Latin American Regional Consultancy of the Year award, one of four consultancy awards that will be announced at our Latin American SABRE Awards ceremony in Sai Paulo next month.
The Latin American Consultancy of the Year awards will again recognize the region's best firms across geographic categories. In all, 17 firms-from giant multinationals to small local specialists-are nominated across the four categories. Almost all of those firms-14
out of 17-are independents, and most are headquartered in Latin America.
The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process that PRovoke Media conducts at no cost to the agencies involved. The in-depth analysis reveals that the region's firms are demonstrating continued progress on all fronts, including a renewed emphasis on workplace cultures and mental health support across the region, and a evolution of digital and other creative capabilities.
Regional Agency of the Year
Burson
Edelman
LLYC
LatAm Intersect
Porter Novelli
Brazil Agency of the Year
Approach Comunicação
Grupo FSB
RPMA Comunicação
Sherlock Communications
Vianews
Mexico
Agency of the Year
Addvox
Another Company
Weber Shandwick
Zimat Consultores
LatAm ( Other Markets ) Agency of the Year
CCK
Pizzolante
MGC
Consultancy of the Year winners are announced and honoured at the 2024 Latin America SABRE Awards event ,
taking place on 24 September in Sao Paulo in partnership with Brazilian trade association ABRACOM.
