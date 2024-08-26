Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organises Event For Martyrs' Children

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 26, an event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by "Deniz Mall" for the children of our martyrs who heroically died for the liberation of our lands from occupation, Azernews reports.

The children of our martyrs, entrusted to us, enjoyed the entertainment organized in that place, played in various game machines, karting, bowling, lego field, and other entertainment places, and joined in the dances.

The children shared their impressions of the day at the dinner table together.

At the end of the events, gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were presented to each child as a souvenir of a wonderful day of rest.