Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organises Event For Martyrs' Children
8/26/2024 3:15:09 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 26, an event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and supported by "Deniz Mall" for the children of our
martyrs who heroically died for the liberation of our lands from
occupation, Azernews reports.
The children of our martyrs, entrusted to us, enjoyed the
entertainment organized in that place, played in various game
machines, karting, bowling, lego field, and other entertainment
places, and joined in the dances.
The children shared their impressions of the day at the dinner
table together.
At the end of the events, gifts from the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation were presented to each child as a souvenir of a
wonderful day of rest.
