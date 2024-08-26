J&K Bank Shines At ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K has once again proven its mettle in the by securing the prestigious“Best Performance on Profitability” award in the category of Private Sector Bank (Mid Size) at the 2nd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2024.

The conclave themed“Leading in the Digital Paradigm” , organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), took place in Delhi, and brought together thought leaders, regulators, and banking professionals from across the BIMSTEC region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of the Bank, General Manager (Rest of India) Rajesh Gupta received the award, which recognizes the Bank's outstanding performance in profitability among mid-sized private sector banks in the country.

Expressing his gratitude, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, said,“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which honours the unwavering dedication and commitment of our staff. Their relentless pursuit of excellence has enabled us to achieve this milestone and emerge as a leader in this particular category in the industry.”

He further added,“This recognition not only celebrates our past achievements but also aligns with our strategic vision to transform J&K Bank into an institution that serves the needs of all generations. We are committed to our journey of innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth, which will continue to drive our success in the years to come.”

Read Also J&K Bank's Long-Term Issuer Rating Upgraded J&K Bank Settles Insurance Claims Worth Rs 4.69 Crores

Notably, the Bank earned its highest-ever net profit of Rs 1767 Cr for the financial year 2024 thereby registering the record profit consecutively for second year.

The Conclave featured international speakers discussing the impact of technological advancements on the banking industry while providing a platform for knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices among delegates and regulators participating in the conclave.