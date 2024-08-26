North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Ordered To Increase Production Of Drones
Date
8/26/2024 3:15:09 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chairman of the state Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, took
part in the drone test and outlined a new direction for
infrastructure development, Azernews reports.
"Kim Jong-un got acquainted with unmanned aerial vehicles being
developed at the Research Institute of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of
the Academy of Defense Construction. Unmanned aerial vehicles used
in various strike zones are designed to attack arbitrary enemy
targets on land and at sea," KCNA said in a statement.
The agency claims that the drone tests were completely
successful.
Kim Jong-un also pointed out the need to expand the production
of reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones, and various
kamikaze UAVs, as well as surface drones, in order to equip the
Korean People's Army (KPA) with them as soon as possible.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108602597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.