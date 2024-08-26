Football: Colombian Legend James Rodriguez Signs For Spanish Side Rayo Vallecano

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Aug 26 (IANS) Spanish La outfit Rayo Vallecano have pulled off a summer transfer coup by signing Colombian international James Rodriguez. He joins Rayo after rescinding his contract with Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo to join Rayo on a one-year deal, with the option to extend his stay for a second season.

James returns to the Spanish capital after a career which has seen him win 19 titles, with his various clubs including two Spanish La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, two Bundesliga titles with Bayern and three Portuguese league titles with Porto.

James could now be in line to make his debut for Rayo when they entertain FC Barcelona in their Vallecas Stadium on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua.

The much-travelled Rodriguez has also played in France for Monaco, England for Everton, for Olympiacos F.C. in Greece and Al-Rayyan Sports Club in the Qatar league.

Rodriguez made his professional debut for Envigado Futbol Club of Colombia. He played in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, winning the Golden Boot in 2014 and being included in the Cup's All-Star Team.