Al-Sisi urges for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, cautions of opening new war front in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged for engagement with international mediation efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza. He expressed concern about the risks of opening a new war front in Lebanon and emphasized the importance of international involvement in de-escalating the situation. The call came during a meeting with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Cairo. Egypt is preparing to host new negotiations aimed at achieving a cease-fire and facilitating a prisoner swap between Israel and Hezbollah.



President al-Sisi stressed the need for decisive international action to address the escalating tensions and prevent further destabilization in the region. He highlighted the potential dangers of additional conflict in Lebanon and underscored the necessity of maintaining Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty. The Egyptian leader also pointed to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocated for a comprehensive political process to establish a viable Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.



In response, General Brown expressed the US's appreciation for Egypt's central role in promoting regional stability and reiterated the commitment to continued military cooperation to support mutual interests and regional peace. The meeting reflects ongoing international efforts to address the complex and escalating conflict involving Gaza and Lebanon.



The situation remains tense with recent developments including over 40 Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon early Sunday, marking the most severe attack since the conflict with Hezbollah began in October 2023. Hezbollah responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones into Israel. The ongoing hostilities, exacerbated by the war in Gaza, have resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction, with over 40,400 Palestinians reported killed since the Hamas incursion on October 7, 2023.

