QU Health Hosts Orientation For New Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) organised its third annual new student orientation, welcoming the new students into its colleges. This year's orientation, themed“'Immerse yourselves in a maze of opportunities with the Health Sector,” set the tone for their academic journey ahead, one that promises to be filled with endless opportunities for learning, growth, and discovery.

The QU Health sector, which includes the College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Health Sciences, College of Nursing, and College of Medicine, has established itself as a leader in health profession education. By offering programmes that combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience, QU Health ensures that its students are well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to the healthcare industry.

The Health Sector colleges welcomed this academic year 451 students. As many as 83 students were admitted to the College of Pharmacy, 128 to the College of Health Sciences, 97 to the College of Medicine, 27 to the College of Dental Medicine, and 47 to the College of Nursing.

Prof Asma al-Thani, vice president, Health and Medical Sciences, said:“This year's theme, 'Immerse yourselves in a maze of opportunities with the health sector,' could not be more fitting. You are about to embark on a journey where every step, every term, and every decision will lead you to new opportunities.”

The orientation also featured a special address by Dr Alla El-Awaisi, director, Clinical Operations and Engagement at QU Health, who highlighted QU's growing global reputation.

She said:“QU is ranked 122 worldwide, a remarkable achievement for an Arab institution. We are also proud to be the second-highest-ranked university in the Arab region, making you part of an institution recognised both locally and internationally.”

As part of the orientation programme, students also will attend an exhibition scheduled for September 3-4. This exhibition will provide further insights into the various health professions they have chosen or are considering, offering them a chance to explore potential career paths and make informed decisions about their futures.

