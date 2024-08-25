Nile Property Expo Teams Up With Nawy To Expand Global Reach

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Nile Property Expo, a leading for Egyptian developers, is expanding its reach into the US with the launch of its 13th edition in New Jersey. This event marks the first Egyptian real estate to be held in the state.

To further enhance its global reach, the has partnered with Nawy, a real estate company, as its exclusive real estate consultant. This collaboration is a key step in Expo Republic's strategy to promote Egyptian real estate abroad and create a breakthrough in exporting Egyptian properties.

“This partnership with Nawy is the first of its kind in real estate exhibitions,” said Bassem Kalila, Chairperson of Expo Republic for Organizing Exhibitions and Conferences.“We aim to provide the greatest benefit to companies participating in Nile Property Expo by leveraging the innovative technologies used by the platform, ensuring that companies achieve their targeted results and reach a new customer base outside Egypt.”

The 13th edition of the Nile Property Expo, which will be held under the patronage of the Egyptian Cabinet, will feature innovative marketing methods and techniques through this partnership, according to Kalila.

The event will feature major real estate developers showcasing a diverse portfolio of projects across various cities and regions in Egypt, including Al Ahly Sabbour, Saudi Egyptian Developers, and Lake View.

“This partnership with Expo Republic will enable Nawy to reach a larger customer base outside Egypt, including Egyptians working abroad, as well as Arab and foreign clients,” said Ahmed Rafea, Chief Business Development Officer at Nawy. This segment represents about 30% of the total clients who have completed transactions through the platform.

The agreement between Expo Republic and Nawy is for one year and is renewable. The two parties will also collaborate on several other international exhibitions, including a Nile Property Expo edition to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this year.

The contract with Nawy will offer various services to clients, including mortgage-financing solutions.

Expo Republic, since its inception in 2017, has generated nearly $500m in sales for real estate developers, with participation from over 90 developers across various editions of the exhibition.

In May, Expo Republic organised the 12th edition of the Nile Property Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which witnessed a large turnout and impressive sales for participating companies