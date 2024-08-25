‘Pushpa Impossible’ Actress Bhakti Rathod Ventures Into Hindi Theatre

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Bhakti Rathod, who is known for her work in the hit television show 'Pushpa Impossible', and will be next seen in the 'Journey', is set to embark on a new chapter in her career with the launch of her first Hindi play.

Her play promises a battle of wits between its characters, offering a unique blend of sensible comedy and thought-provoking entertainment.

Speaking about her approach to writing for the play, Bhakti said,“The play is a battle of wits between the characters. A once-upon-a-time that will allow one to resonate. I believe in keeping my characters quirky with reality and thrive to serve sensible comedy without the excuse of illogical humour. For me, entertainment is always the main dish; I dislike preaching as I believe the audience is intelligent enough to conclude morals”.

This marks a significant milestone in her journey as a writer, as she ventures into the Hindi theatre space for the first time. Her earlier works in Gujarati theatre were met with acclaim, which encouraged her to explore further and take on new challenges.

"Writing comes to me as naturally as acting, and it is my happy place. After the initial plays were received well on the Gujarati stage, my pen became confident to explore more. It is a passion I derived from being a voracious reader, and wanting to tell my stories”, she added.

The idea for this play came to life when the actress shared it with producer Sachin Parekh, who was immediately on board to bring it to the stage.

Recollecting how the play was put together, she said,“When I narrated this play's idea to the producer, we knew we wanted to see it enacted. With the team that has come together on this project along with the director, I am excited to see it bloom with everyone's enormous talent”.

Sachin Parekh, the producer, Peppy Tale Films, praised Bhakti's deep understanding of the theatre audience and her ability to craft a plot that resonates with them. "She very well understands the theatre audience and, keeping that in mind, she has curated a fabulous plot amongst these four characters in this drama”.