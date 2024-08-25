Meet 'Palianytsia': Zelensky Releases Details Of New Long-Range Weapon
8/25/2024 5:14:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has launched about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 glide bombs at Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“Stopping attacks on our cities can be achieved by targeting the carriers of this weaponry-Russian aircraft stationer at military airfields,” he posted.
He recalled that yesterday, the first successful combat use of a new weapon-the Ukrainian long-range rocket drone "Palianytsia"-took place.
“It was designed domestically to destroy the enemy's offensive potential. The number of rocket drones production will grow just like our long-range strike drones production did, whose efficiency we see almost daily,” Zelensky stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the tested Palianytsia drone missile is much faster than long-range drones and more powerful.
