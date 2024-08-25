(MENAFN) In an interview released in April, just months before his recent arrest in France, Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov revealed to American conservative journalist Tucker Carlson that he had been facing significant scrutiny from the FBI and other United States law enforcement agencies. Durov expressed concern over the level of attention and pressure he was receiving while on United States soil.



During the interview, Durov claimed that United States authorities had attempted to recruit Telegram employees in an effort to create a backdoor into the messaging platform. This move, according to Durov, was part of broader efforts by United States agencies to influence Telegram's operations and access its encrypted communications.



Durov’s arrest came on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, where he was detained by French authorities. The charges against him reportedly include allegations of involvement in fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and promoting terrorism. These charges have sparked controversy, with some, including Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s Safe Internet League, suggesting that the French action might be driven by United States interests.



The interview with Carlson highlights ongoing tensions between Durov and various international authorities, reflecting a complex interplay of geopolitical and legal challenges surrounding the Telegram founder.

