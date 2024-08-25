Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Senegalese Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the State HE Dr. Mouhamed Habibou Diallo, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.