Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of El Salvador
Date
8/25/2024 7:20:01 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador HE Milton Alcides Magana Herrera, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
