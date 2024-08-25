German law enforcement detains suspected Diversity Festival assaulter

(MENAFN) German have apprehended a 26-year-old Syrian man suspected of carrying out a fatal stabbing attack at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, which was part of the city's 650th anniversary celebrations. The attack occurred on Friday night, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring eight others.



The suspect, who arrived in Germany in December 2022 and had been granted asylum, reportedly turned himself in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m. He was discovered in a nearby backyard, covered in blood, and confessed to being the perpetrator. The arrest came after initial detentions of two individuals who were later determined not to be connected to the attack. These included a 15-year-old boy who had prior knowledge of the planned assault but did not inform the authorities, and another man apprehended at a nearby refugee center.



Herbert Reul, the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, expressed relief following the suspect’s arrest. He confirmed that the police had located significant evidence related to the case. The suspected attacker is alleged to have targeted random festivalgoers, focusing on their throats and necks.



The victims of the attack included two men, aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman. Eyewitnesses described the attacker as “an Arab-looking man” who committed the stabbings during the celebratory event. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, and authorities continue to gather information related to the case.

