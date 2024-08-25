MFA Calls On World To Condemn Russian Attack On Hotel In Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the world to condemn the Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, where foreign journalists were staying.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, another horrific and deliberate Russian strike hit residential areas of Kramatorsk, injuring foreign journalists in a hotel,” he wrote.

According to Tykhyi, targeted on the media have become a systemic tactic of Russia's war.

“These barbaric war crimes must be condemned and punished,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported, last night, Russian troops allegedly struck a hotel in Kramatorsk with an Iskander-M missile . Journalists of foreign media - citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom - were injured .

Photo: Kramatorsk City Council