MFA Calls On World To Condemn Russian Attack On Hotel In Kramatorsk
8/25/2024 7:15:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the world to condemn the Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, where foreign journalists were staying.
This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
“Last night, another horrific and deliberate Russian strike hit residential areas of Kramatorsk, injuring foreign media journalists in a hotel,” he wrote.
According to Tykhyi, targeted attacks on the media have become a systemic tactic of Russia's war.
“These barbaric war crimes must be condemned and punished,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.
As Ukrinform reported, last night, Russian troops allegedly struck a hotel in Kramatorsk with an Iskander-M missile . Journalists of foreign media - citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom - were injured .
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
