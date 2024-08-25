Flash Flood On Indonesia's Eastern Ternate Island Sweeps Away Buildings, Leaves 13 Dead
8/25/2024 7:20:01 AM
TERNATE ISLAND, Indonesia: Torrential rains caused a flash flood on Indonesia's eastern Ternate Island, sweeping away residential areas and leaving 13 people dead on Sunday, officials said.
The deluges cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in North Maluku province, the most hard-hit area, and buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud. Search and rescue teams worked with locals to recover the bodies and look for those still missing.
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency says high-intensity rain is still possible in the Ternate City area and its surroundings in the coming days. Local authorities advised residents to remain vigilant and heed instructions in case of further flooding.
Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains.
