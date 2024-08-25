عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flash Flood On Indonesia's Eastern Ternate Island Sweeps Away Buildings, Leaves 13 Dead

Flash Flood On Indonesia's Eastern Ternate Island Sweeps Away Buildings, Leaves 13 Dead


8/25/2024 7:20:01 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

TERNATE ISLAND, Indonesia: Torrential rains caused a flash flood on Indonesia's eastern Ternate Island, sweeping away residential areas and leaving 13 people dead on Sunday, officials said.

The deluges cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in North Maluku province, the most hard-hit area, and buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud. Search and rescue teams worked with locals to recover the bodies and look for those still missing.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency says high-intensity rain is still possible in the Ternate City area and its surroundings in the coming days. Local authorities advised residents to remain vigilant and heed instructions in case of further flooding.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains.

MENAFN25082024000063011010ID1108598227


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search