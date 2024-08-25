Currently, There Are Some“Positive Moments” In Ousting Of Russians From Kharkiv Region - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, the military has some positive moments in pushing the Russians out of the Kharkiv region, but Ukrainian defenders cannot comment on tactical episodes that are taking place right now.

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the operational and tactical group“Kharkiv” , said this on the air of the United News telethon, answering a question about the ousting of Russians from the Kharkiv region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Currently, we cannot comment online on tactical episodes that are taking place right now. We have some positive aspects. We are partly able to improve the tactical situation in certain locations. We will definitely report on this later, when it will be safe to talk about it,” he said.

Sarantsev informed that the situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult as the enemy is trying to storm all active frontline areas.

“The areas of Vovchansk and adjacent settlements, as well as the Lyptsi-Hlyboke direction remain under attack. The occupier is also trying to conduct assault operations there. However, all the enemy's attempts to advance are stopped by the Defense Forces - they suffer losses and retreat,” the spokesman noted.

Answering the question what is happening in Vovchansk, he said that the enemy is constantly reorganizing assault groups there as it suffers heavy losses.

“Assault groups are constantly replenished with personnel. That is, the Russian Federation is conducting such an internal rotation, attracting reserves, building up the communication system to prepare for these assault operations more effectively, etc. At the same time, under favorable conditions, we use long-range reconnaissance to detect all these movements and deliver fire damage - both to the enemy's concentrations and to planned targets and positions that they are trying to create when they reach a certain point,” Sarantsev said.

As reported, in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, the number of victim of shelling increased to five, including two children.

Photo: 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky