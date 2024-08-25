Moscow issues pointed query foreign NGOs over Telegram creator`s detention

(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign has issued a pointed query to international human rights organizations regarding their stance on the recent arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on these groups to reflect on their previous criticisms of Russia's actions against the messaging app and to apply similar pressure on France in light of Durov's detention.



Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur with multiple citizenships, was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. The French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for him, citing concerns that Telegram's moderation practices have enabled its use for criminal activities. Durov is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday evening.



Zakharova, speaking on Telegram, recalled how in 2018, a coalition of 28 NGOs, including prominent organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Freedom House, and Reporters Without Borders, vocally condemned Russia's decision to block Telegram. These groups had urged international bodies like the United Nations, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the European Union, and various governments to counter Russia’s restrictions and uphold the rights of users to freely access and disseminate information online.



Zakharova contrasted this past international support for Durov with the current situation, questioning whether these same NGOs would now advocate for his release from French custody. She emphasized that while Russia had faced legal disputes with Telegram over encryption and privacy issues, Durov continued to operate the platform without being imprisoned.



In her remarks, Zakharova challenged the NGOs to demonstrate consistency in their advocacy and called for them to address the French authorities regarding Durov's situation, suggesting a disparity between their past actions and their potential response to the current arrest.

