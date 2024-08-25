Tucker Carlson responds to reports of Durov’s detention

(MENAFN) In a striking development that has stirred significant debate, American journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson has expressed grave concerns over the recent arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram. Durov was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday, with reports indicating that he will appear in court on Sunday evening. French authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Durov, citing allegations that Telegram’s lack of sufficient moderation has facilitated its use by criminal elements.



Carlson has framed Durov's arrest as a troubling signal for online platforms that resist censorship. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Carlson highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that while Durov fled Russia to escape government control over his social media company, it was not the Russian government but a Western ally, namely France, that detained him. Carlson criticized the move as emblematic of a broader trend, suggesting that it represents a shift towards authoritarianism even within Western democracies. He warned that this incident serves as a dire warning to any platform that defies governmental and intelligence agency demands for censorship. According to Carlson, “darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world.”



Carlson's commentary reflects broader concerns about the state of free speech and the pressures faced by digital platforms. In April, Carlson had conducted a rare interview with Durov, during which Durov discussed his conflicts with the Russian government and the pressures he faced from the US as well. Durov revealed that the American government had pressured him to create a surveillance “backdoor” on his messaging service, a request he declined.



Elon Musk, the owner of X, also weighed in on the matter, condemning the reported arrest in a provocative comment. Musk suggested that the arrest might be indicative of a future where dissent is harshly penalized, humorously yet ominously projecting a scenario where people could face severe consequences simply for expressing themselves online. “POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme,” Musk wrote, underscoring his concerns about the potential implications of such legal actions on freedom of expression.



As the situation unfolds, it has sparked a wider conversation about the balance between security, moderation, and freedom of speech in an increasingly digital world.

