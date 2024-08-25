Ombudsman: Armenia's Ongoing Mine Terrorism Poses Significant Threat To Both Civilians And Military Personnel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Armenia's ongoing mine poses a significant threat to both civilians and military personnel," said Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

One civilian was as a result of an ammunition explosion in the territory of Zargar village of the liberated Fuzuli district on August 24. Since the Second Garabagh War, more than 370 people have fallen victim to landmines.

Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that the lack of accurate maps indicating the locations of buried mines in Azerbaijan not only jeopardizes lives and health but also significantly complicates the safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

"We note once again that the failure to provide our country with accurate maps of mines buried in our territories not only poses a threat to people's lives and health, but also seriously hinders the safe return of former IDPs to their lands, the provision of the right to live in a healthy environment, and the restoration and construction works in the region. Also, the explosion of those mines results in the disturbance of the ecological balance in the region and the creation of an ecological crisis," said the Ombudsman.

"The silence of the international community on Armenia's mine terrorism is causing the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as endangering the lives and health of innocent people," she added.