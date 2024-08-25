Ombudsman: Armenia's Ongoing Mine Terrorism Poses Significant Threat To Both Civilians And Military Personnel
"Armenia's ongoing mine terrorism poses a significant threat to
both civilians and military personnel," said Azerbaijan's Human
Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva,
One civilian was injured as a result of an ammunition explosion
in the territory of Zargar village of the liberated Fuzuli district
on August 24. Since the Second Garabagh War, more than 370 people
have fallen victim to landmines.
Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that the lack of accurate maps
indicating the locations of buried mines in Azerbaijan not only
jeopardizes lives and health but also significantly complicates the
safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their
homes.
"We note once again that the failure to provide our country with
accurate maps of mines buried in our territories not only poses a
threat to people's lives and health, but also seriously hinders the
safe return of former IDPs to their lands, the provision of the
right to live in a healthy environment, and the restoration and
construction works in the region. Also, the explosion of those
mines results in the disturbance of the ecological balance in the
region and the creation of an ecological crisis," said the
Ombudsman.
"The silence of the international community on Armenia's mine
terrorism is causing the violation of fundamental human rights and
freedoms, as well as endangering the lives and health of innocent
people," she added.
