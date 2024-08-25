HBKU Welcomes Largest Cohort Of Students To Date

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) launched a special student orientation program celebrating its largest cohort so far, welcoming new and returning students to campus, and heralding the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.

This year's orientation introduced 569 new postgraduate and undergraduate students to their respective colleges and programs through several in-person and virtual sessions, providing them with opportunities to learn about the university's facilities and interact with members of world-renowned faculty. They will embark on 44 academic programs spanning various disciplines aligning with the five focus areas that inform Qatar's economic, social, and technological development: Precision Health; Artificial Intelligence; Progressive Education; Sustainability; and Social Progress.

HBKU is marking the first intake of new undergraduate programs offered by its College of Science and Engineering (CSE): Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. These forward-looking programs cover fields critical to the development of Qatar's economy as well as the future needs of the labor market of both the public and private sectors.

“These additions to HBKU's roster of multidisciplinary degree programs exemplify our commitment to fostering human potential and advancing the evolution of Education City's higher education ecosystem. As an innovation-centric university, we design our programs to ensure that they develop national research capabilities while preparing the next generation to act as leaders in their chosen fields,” said Dr. Ala Al Fuqaha, Acting Provost.

“HBKU's dedicated staff complement our students' education through enriching extracurricular activities and maintaining other invaluable services that further their personal and professional development and inspire a mindset of continuous growth. We also encourage both new and returning students to engage with Qatar Foundation's fully realized network of universities, research institutes, social organizations, and more, to expand their academic, personal, and professional horizons,” said Dr. Maryam Al Mannai, Vice President for Student Affairs.

The incoming cohort also includes 140 Qataris, bolstering the university's track record of contributing to the country's national human development efforts by offering future generations the opportunity to excel in their chosen fields. They and their peers also engaged with HBKU's leadership and the deans of its six colleges - College of Islamic Studies; College of Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Science and Engineering; College of Law; College of Health and Life Sciences; and College of Public Policy - and learned about the university's academic and research infrastructure.