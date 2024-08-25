Egypt, Kenya Discuss Regional Issues At TICAD Meeting

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Kenya have agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations and coordinate efforts on regional issues, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the situation in Sudan.

Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Kenyan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, on Sunday on the sidelines of the Tokyo International on African Development (TICAD ) in Tokyo.

The ministers discussed a range of topics, including bilateral cooperation, regional challenges, and the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Both ministers commended the long-standing, strong relationship between Egypt and Kenya, highlighting the constant communication and mutual respect between the two countries' leaders, and the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of both nations.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade between the two countries, encouraging investment, and sharing technical expertise in areas such as health, transportation, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's commitment to developing economic and investment partnerships with Kenya in the future, deepening cooperation, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in priority sectors for both countries.

The ministers also discussed regional developments in the Horn of Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighting their respective efforts to achieve peace, stability, and de-escalation of conflicts on the continent.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's full support for Somalia's stability and the unity and integrity of its territory.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Sudan, discussing regional efforts to reach a solution to the crisis that preserves Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, and the stability of its institutions.

The ministers also touched upon the implications of recent developments in the Red Sea region for countries in the area.

The situation in the Nile River basin and cooperation between Nile Basin countries was also discussed. Both sides agreed to continue coordinating and consulting in the future to follow up on issues of mutual concern.

Regarding the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, Abdelatty outlined Egypt's efforts with all concerned parties to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, achieve a ceasefire agreement, and support recognition of the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting also focused on strengthening coordination on African Union issues of mutual interest, recognizing both countries' responsibility in leading African action as founding members of the Organisation of African Unity.

The two sides agreed to pay due attention to both countries' nominations for key international and regional positions, reflecting the importance of both nations on the African stage and the depth of their historical ties.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mudavadi expressed Kenya's appreciation for the excellent bilateral relations with Egypt, highlighting Kenya's interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Mudavadi expressed Kenya's commitment to increasing trade with Egypt and encouraging investments, as well as benefiting from Egyptian expertise in areas of its strength. He also affirmed Kenya's interest in continuing coordination and consultation with Egypt regarding current regional and international challenges.



