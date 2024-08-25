King Stresses Importance Of Continuing Digital Transformation At Sharia Courts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 25 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday stressed the importance of continuing digital transformation at Sharia Courts, in order to facilitate citizens' access to services.During a meeting with Chief Islamic Justice Abdul Hafez Rabtah and Higher Sharia Court President Kamal Smadi to receive a copy of the annual Sharia Courts report for 2023, His Majesty stressed the need to continue building the capacities of judges and supporting staff, according to a royal court statement.For his part, Rabtah gave a briefing on the Chief Islamic Justice Department's Strategic Plan (2023-2025), which focused on governance and the digitisation of tasks, the development of institutional resources, and improvement of institutional results, in line with the government's plans to modernise the public sector.According to Rabtah, more than 9,000 families were reconciled through the courts' family reconciliation offices, while more than 40,000 cases reached amicable settlements.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.